Two arrested after allegedly splitting up to avoid police

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people Thursday night after they both fled from officers.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Collins Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. for a wanted suspect who was at a home in the area.
They saw a vehicle back out of a driveway and begin driving down the street. Police followed the car, eventually pulling up next to it, and they saw the wanted subject, Cory Wade, 30, in the passenger seat.
Police pulled the vehicle over in the 1300 block of Harrison to arrest Wade. Before the car stopped, Wade jumped out and began running away.
Officers began searching the area for Wade, and eventually found him in a shed in the 1300 block of Giddings Street. Wade came out of the shed and surrendered to police without further incident.
Wade was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest, as well as four warrants. Meanwhile, the driver of the car, Larry Williams, 29, briefly stopped the car when Wade jumped out, but quickly began driving away.
Police followed him and repeatedly commanded him to stop. The officer who was following him decided to stop following him in order to assist his partner in searching for Wade.
The officer called for additional officers to come to the scene, and said Williams was likely going to return to the home on Collins Ave.
Within five minutes, officers arrived at the home, and found the car in the driveway. Williams answered the door and was arrested without further incident.
During a records check, it was determined that Williams had a previous conviction for evading arrest. He was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle with a Previous Conviction, as well as one warrant.
