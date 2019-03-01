WFPD: Man arrested for DWI after running off road

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - An allegedly drunk driver was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department after he drove off the road Thursday afternoon.
Officers arrested George Stevens Jr., 51, after they smelled alcohol on his breath and noticed his speech was slurred.
Police responded to the area of Avenue J and Kemp Blvd. just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a car that ran into a porch. Police said the car ran off the road and struck another vehicle that was parked in a driveway.
News Channel 6′s footage of the scene shows a portion of the vehicle on a porch of a nearby home. We previously reported that the crash caused relatively minor damage to the home, which was empty at the time.
Police said Stevens told them he had been drinking earlier in the day and had probably drunk a pint and a half of Crown Royal. Officers said his behavior indicated he was driving while intoxicated.
A records check showed that Stevens had two previous DWI convictions, so he was arrested and charged with DWI with Two or More Previous Convictions.
Our previous report indicated that a passenger was transported to the hospital. Police did not have information about the passenger at this time.
