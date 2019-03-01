WFPD: Meth, Gun discovered during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say they discovered an unloaded gun and more than 45 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on February 10 near the intersection of Midwestern Parkway and Old Jacksboro Highway.
In newly released court documents, police say they pulled over 31-year-old Deron Lewis Edwards after noticing a temporary registration was expired.
Police say Edwards is a known gang member.
A records check revealed that Edwards did not have a drivers licence. Officers searched the car before it was impounded, locating an unloaded pistol under the front arm rests.
Court documents say Edwards then placed in custody for unlawful possession of a firearm, as he has previous felony convictions.
A further search of the car turned up 45.25 grams of methamphetamine, allegedly stored inside the glove box.
Edwards was booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.
As of Friday afternoon, Edwards remains in the Wichita County Jail on a combined bond of $42,500 and a federal hold placed by the US Marshal Service.
