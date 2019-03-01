What you should do to prepare for this weekend’s Arctic blast of air

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - We have issued a first alert weather day for Sunday and Monday and it’s not because we’re going to see a ton of mixed precipitation.
So let's take a look at the four P’s of cold weather: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. That way you can prepare for this weekend.
You definitely need to make sure that you and everyone around you can stay warm and are properly dressed because you can still get frostbite with these temperatures if you are exposed to the elements for a long period of time.
Next is pets, indoor pets can be exposed in temperatures below 35 degrees only for about 5-minute increments.
Outdoor pets, however, need to be brought in whenever the temperatures drop below 30 degrees or the wind chill drops below 26 degrees.
Now plants, if plants can be brought inside then you’ll need to do so. But remember plants still need sunlight and heat, so don’t just keep them in your garage, if at all possible.
If you can’t bring them inside then you can head to you’ll local garden center and find a cover or some form of protection for them.
Lastly, we have pipes, pipes generally start to freeze at approximately about 20 degrees. So cover your outdoor faucets and be sure to leave your indoor pipes dripping such as your sinks and bathroom faucets.
So be sure to keep the four P’s in mind as we go through Sunday and Monday with these unseasonal temperatures that we are going to see.
