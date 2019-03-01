Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to begin this month

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - If you would like to learn the ins and outs of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office you can sign up for the WCSO Citizen’s Academy.
The next course begins on Thursday, March 14. The fourteen week academy meets Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is free to the public and you will learn all about the WCSO.
You will get a tour of the county jails, Allred Prison, drive a patrol unit through an obstacle course, conduct a felony traffic stop, go to a shooting range and more.
The class is open to anyone that is at least 18-years-old. For more information about the course and a link to a downloadable version of the application, click here.
You can also contact Deputy Melvin Joyner or Deputy Brien Conner at (940) 766-8100 ext. 8676 or ext. 8678 for more.
