Area Scouts brave cold to earn merit badges

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Boy Scouts from across Wichita Falls gathered today at Midwestern State University for their annual merit badge college.
Scouts got the opportunity to earn two merit badges today, but for many it was also their first chance to see a university campus first hand. While scouts were out completing their merit badge classes, parents were offered a tour of the campus. Everyone met back at the Clark Student Center for lunch.
Thirteen Merit Badges were offered today include architecture, chemistry, first aid, photography and programming just to name a few.
“We’re real excited. This is a great location to have this and it’s a great opportunity for kids to do this,” Scout Executive Greg Brownfield told NewsChannel 6.
Brownfield says around 160 scouts took part in today’s Merit Badge College, that’s twice as many as took part last year.
Meanwhile, Wichita Falls Area Girls Scouts spent their afternoon at the Downtown Kickapoo Airport learning all about aviation and how airplanes fly.
The Girl Scouts partnered with the 99′s, an international non-profit organization made up of licensed female pilots.
The Event was, in part, a way to help encourage the girls to consider a career in aviation.
“There’s a multitude of opportunities out there: pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers, avionics who work on the radios. There’s just a phenomenal shortage in all of those careers. So anybody who is thinking about a career, this is something that’s worth looking into," 99′s Wichita Falls Chapter Chairwoman and and Professional Flight Instructor Mary Latimer said.
The group says that while the weather and other factors kept them from taking the girls up into the air, they are planning a flight for a later date.
