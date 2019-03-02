Tracking the Arctic Blast

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Clouds and some light drizzle or rain will make for a chilly Saturday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Light rain may become a little more wide spread tomorrow night and early Sunday as the Arctic Blast pushes in . Light rain may change to a light wintry mix before ending early Sunday. Slick spots may develop on roadways especially across southern and central Oklahoma. Cold weather settles in Sunday and into early next week.