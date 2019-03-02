84-year-old competes in annual Tornado Alley Racquetball Tournament

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - If you thought racquetball is a young person’s game Elmer Bicoy is here to tell you to think again. The 84-year-old holds his own on the racquetball court and competes every year in the Tornado Alley Tournament at the Bill Bartley Branch YMCA. He is the eldest competitor at the tournament that has spanned 45 years.
“They all say when I'm coming in ‘Oh here comes the old man’. But Bicoy said the nickname does not bother him, and the sport helps him get quite the workout, “It keeps you running, and you never stand still.”
The Hawaiian born air force veteran has definitely left a lasting impression on those he has played against.
Tornado Alley Tournament runner Dustin Culver said, “He’s always around here and when I first started playing it was always humiliating to get beat by the old guy.”
Competitor Ron Briggs remembers, “Back in 1999 I met up with this feisty old guy that used to cuss at me before and also after I served.”
But even after some fierce matches Bicoy has made some long-lasting friendships.
Those memories led Ron Briggs to fly from California to compete in the tournament and see his friend play. Briggs said of Bicoy, “He's a great sport. When I knew him back in ‘99 he floated around the court like a butterfly. He was amazing. I think at the time he was maybe 65.”
Although Bicoy makes it look easy it hasn't always been
“Back in 2004 I was playing racquetball at Sheppard Air Force Base. I had a cardiac arrest, so they told me I was gone for 10 minutes,” Bicoy said.
He had to be revived with a defibrillator. He later had quadruple bypass surgery and he now has a pacemaker.
Most might want to hang up their rackets after going through something that scary, but Bicoy said he plans on doing the opposite, “as long as I can, till the good Lord takes me.”
The 45th Annual Tornado Alley Racquetball Tournament will continue Saturday and wrap up Sunday.
