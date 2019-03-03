Impacting the younger generation

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Two Wichita Falls men spent Sunday talking to community members about staying out of trouble with hope to really impact the youth. Robert Brooks owner of Impact Performers and Fitness invited his childhood friend, former gang member Curtis King to share his testimony. Brooks says he can tell the kids all about how he has gotten where he is today but want them to hear another perspective.
“I can touch on things and experience that I been but through but there is a prison side, the drug side, the gang side that I don't know about but I’m fortunate that I have friends that went through (it). I trust and believe in that they will deliver this message to these babies and they is only a few that will come out and do it and Curtis is going to do that,” said Brooks.
A recently released King spoke about how drugs and prison destroyed his life. In an attempt to save as many children as he can from going down the wrong path.
“I hope and I pray that I touch some kids today so that they don't have to go through the pain and suffering that I went through all these years. I’m almost 50 and my life has...I just woke up.”
Brooks has spent the last 26 years working with youth throughout Texas. Helping them through athletics with some even going to the pros.
Also, at the end of King’s speech, he married his fiance at in front of that same crowd.
