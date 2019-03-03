Joe Cuba gets way more than he asked for

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - After Cuba’s birthday wish video went viral, birthday cards starting pouring into Brookdale Midwestern retirement community in Wichita Falls. In fact, cards were still coming in today on the actual birthday of Cuba. Volunteers sorted cards by state and put them into a room the staff call the media room. Cuba’s birthday celebration had everything from a musician, cake, to a proclamation declaring March 2nd Joe Cuba day.
A birthday request has brought the Wichita Falls community so much joy over the past week. Joe Cuba who served in World War two has received way more than he asked for including a birthday party to rival all parties. Family, Staff at Brookdale Midwestern and hundreds of members the community made sure that Cuba had a birthday that he would never forget.
“I’m having a great day indeed,” said Cuba. I’m so thankful for the generosity."
Saturday's count was around 60,000 or so cards. So many that a whole room was designated for them while volunteers sorted through cards that had come on Saturday. There were so many guests lining the senior living home so seem to take shifts entering. Everyone wanting a chance to take a picture with the now famous 100-year-old veteran. The birthday social media post even caught the eye of Texas State Senator Pat Fallon, who came bearing gifts.
“What a special day to meet Joe Cuba, a great American and a Texas treasure. After we found out about his birthday on social media all of the Texas senator wanted to sign a card for him and we got a beautiful card signed by all 31 senators. We flew a flag for him on the capitol grounds and got him a resolution for reaching one hundred. I said to Joe Happy 100 and 100 more. and what's the secret to a long life? Well, you can drink a little but do not smoke and do not party all night only half the night,” said Senator Pat Fallon.
Cuba wasn’t the only one gifted Saturday his Veteran friends also received some special gifts from a group out of Dallas.
“We are on an initiative to deliver a footlocker or a modern day hope chest to all veterans,” said Bob Vincent.
Those that attended today say this is the largest event they have ever had and Mr. Cuba is truly deserving.
“This is a member of the greatest generation. This is something that we really value here in Texas,” said Fallon.
