Joe Cuba gets way more than he asked for

“What a special day to meet Joe Cuba, a great American and a Texas treasure. After we found out about his birthday on social media all of the Texas senator wanted to sign a card for him and we got a beautiful card signed by all 31 senators. We flew a flag for him on the capitol grounds and got him a resolution for reaching one hundred. I said to Joe Happy 100 and 100 more. and what's the secret to a long life? Well, you can drink a little but do not smoke and do not party all night only half the night,” said Senator Pat Fallon.