Lady Knights finish season as state runners-up

WEST, TX (TNN) - It was almost five months ago today the Notre Dame volleyball team took the court in West in the state semifinals against Christ Academy.
Back in November, the Lady Warriors beat the Lady Knights for the third time that season.
On Friday, the nine girls from that team were back in West and weren’t going to lose to Lubbock Kingdom Prep a third time as well, defeating them 32-23.
In the state title game, Notre Dame loses to San Antonio Legacy 50-39.
Ellen Parkey 15 pts
Reagan Macha 11 pts
