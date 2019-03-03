NEW DETAILS: Early Saturday morning shooting leaves one dead

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - New details have been released on a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
According to police reports, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to the 900 block of SW 25th street after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found the victim, Eric Nelson, had been shot. Nelson was pronounced dead on scene.
Later, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of SW I avenue on a robbery, where they made contact with Cory Akers, who stated that he had shot Nelson.
Akers went on to say that a male matching Nelson’s description pulled a knife and attempted to rob him. Akers reportedly told police he then pulled a handgun and shot multiple rounds at Nelson.
Police have not said what, if any, charges will be filed in connection to the situation.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating a shooting which happened just before 1 a.m. in west Lawton.
According to Public Information Officer Timothy Jenkins, officers were called to the scene in the 2500 block of SW I Ave. after receiving reports of a shooting.
Jenkins said when officers arrived they made contact with the victim, but gave no further details on the condition of the person.
A press release says witnesses were transported to the police station to give their statements to detectives.
Our crew went by the scene at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and investigators were still on scene and crime scene tape surrounded the entire area.
