Parts of Stephens County without power

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Duncan, Marlow and Rush Springs suffered power outages Sunday morning, with two of those cities still without electricity.
The City of Duncan’s Facebook page says the problem began after a transmission line operated by PSO-AEP failed in the Marlow area.
According to PSO’s External Affairs Manager Tim Hushbeck, the responsibility for restoring power falls on the cities of Marlow and Duncan. He says PSO does provide transmission to Marlow and Duncan, but part of the transmission line is operated by the cities, and the damaged portions are part of their respective lines, and should be fixed by the cities.
Hushbeck said PSO crews are not permitted to work on the cities’ portion of the transmission line, unless the cities’ have asked for assistance.
He speculates the cities should have the outages resolved within a couple hours.
7News is currently working on getting in contact with the City of Marlow and the City of Duncan.
Rush Springs’ power has been restored within the last hour.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.