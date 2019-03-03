We’re continuing to track the Arctic blast of air

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - We’re seeing some mist across the area as we speak. The panhandle of Texas is starting to see some snow as we speak. Just a reminder we have a first alert weather day. We have noticed the computer models have backed off on the amount of precipitation that we are experiencing. We can still expect frigid cold temperatures. Maybe even some slick spots on the roads. Mainly brides and overpasses will be the main areas of concern. However we will start to warm up towards the end of the week before another cold front comes in next Saturday.