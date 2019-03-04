The absolutely freezing temperatures are here

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - It’s been a really cold day today. I wish I could say I had better news and that it was going to get warmer fast. But there is hope in the long term forecast for spring like temperatures. But tonight the real feel temperatures will drop into the single digits and temperatures will drop into the teens. There’s a slim chance that areas along the red river may see snow tonight, it would all be very very light. The biggest story is the real feel temperatures being so cold. But as we get closer to next weekend we have a chance for rain and thankfully warmer temperatures.