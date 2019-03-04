Have you seen this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect?

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department are on the lookout for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Every week, the information about a suspect wanted for a crime is released in hopes the public can help local authorities track them down.
This week’s suspect is Leo Nieto. The 25-year-old is wanted for Theft of a Firearm. He is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If you know where he is you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You can leave your tip anonymously and if it helps lead to his arrest you could earn up to $500.
Police say to never attempt to catch these suspects yourself and they should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
