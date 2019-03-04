Iowa Park man arrested for allegedly touching teen girl

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (TNN) - An Iowa Park man has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Touch following an incident on February 13, 2019.
According to court documents, just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, an Iowa Park police officer was called out to the area of S.W. Access and Kathleen Drive for reports that a 15-year-old girl had been touched inappropriately by a man.
The officer was given a description of the suspect and stopped at a nearby gas station to ask the clerk if they had seen anyone matching that description. The clerk said they knew the described suspect to be Daniel Walters, 34.
The clerk said Walters lives on the 300 block of Kathleen Drive. Officers went to his residence and questioned him about the alleged incident. Investigators said Walters told them he saw two girls and thought one was cute.
Walters went on to admit he reached out and touched one of the girl’s breasts. When asked why he touched the girl in that way he replied, “because I liked it,” according to Iowa Park PD.
Investigators then went to speak with the victim and she told officers that Walters placed his hand on her breast and walked off smiling. The girl said it scared her and she was “very offended,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Following their investigation, Walters was taken into custody and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. At the time this story was published, Walters remained behind bars on a $7,500 bond.
