Monday: Record-breaking cold, nice warm up follows

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls set a new record low temperature for March 4th. The previous record was 17 degrees, set in 1978. This morning has also been the coldest morning we’ve seen so far this year. Wind chills had been below zero this morning. There is some hope for sunshine this afternoon. Even if we see sun, highs will be near 30 degrees.
There are temperatures to look forward to in this week’s forecast with temps warming daily through Thursday, when we might make it to the 70s. In fact, we could see highs in the 60s and 70s through Saturday. Rain chances increase by week’s end with a disturbance moving our way Friday night into Saturday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
