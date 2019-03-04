Texomans brave record breaking cold to get work done

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls set a new record Monday morning. Temperatures were at 14 degrees. The previous record was set at 17 degrees in 1978.
Several work sites in Wichita Falls were empty, except for the one on Fairway, where new apartments are being built. For that crew, Monday morning was just like any other day.
“We’re always here,” said the Superintendent of Zimmerman, Donald Fulton. “The cold, we can’t let it stop us.”
No matter how cold or hot it is he said the job has to get done. Fulton said the only days they get off is when the roads are dangerous to drive on.
"We've got inside work and outside work," said Fulton. "So if it's really too bad outside we can go inside and work, so we work every day."
Wearing layers of clothes does the trick, regardless if you’re working outside or not. Therefore, one nonprofit in Wichita Falls made sure everyone had an extra layer.
“This morning when I got up and saw that it was 14 degrees I thought 'Oh man we still got those coats there,” said Kris Gossom, the executive director of Interfaith Outreach Resources. “So I posted ‘we will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today please come and get a coat.’”
All of the coats were donated to Interfaith Outreach Services and Gossom said it helped a handful Monday morning.
“We want people that are just wearing a sweater, or all they have is maybe a hoodie, to come in and get a coat because you need that extra layer,” said Gossom.
Another way this nonprofit was helping people stay warm was by passing out hot chocolate.
“People have donated some of those things so we just pulled out the hot chocolate,” said Gossom.
Interfaith Outreach Services was also passing out scarves that were crocheted by a group of women at First Baptist Church.
