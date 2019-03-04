Texoma’s Most Wanted

Texoma's Most Wanted - March 4, 2019
By Samantha Forester | March 4, 2019 at 11:10 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 11:10 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the following suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Joe Aleman

Hispanic Male

DOB: 05-24-79 Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Tamper With Government Record (Defraud /Harm)

Michael Wayne Berry

White Male

DOB: 02-17-85 Bro/Haz

150 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument

Adrian Lashawn Davis

Black Female

DOB: 05-17-77 Bro/Bro

163 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

Rickie Deshon Newton

Black Male

DOB: 10-23-72 Blk/Bro

155 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Bond

Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g -U/200g

Kristan Williams

White Female

DOB: 04-03-86 Bro/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Marijuana O/5lbs - U/50lbs

