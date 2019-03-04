WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Joe Aleman
Hispanic Male
DOB: 05-24-79 Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Tamper With Government Record (Defraud /Harm)
Michael Wayne Berry
White Male
DOB: 02-17-85 Bro/Haz
150 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument
Adrian Lashawn Davis
Black Female
DOB: 05-17-77 Bro/Bro
163 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g
Rickie Deshon Newton
Black Male
DOB: 10-23-72 Blk/Bro
155 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Bond
Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g -U/200g
Kristan Williams
White Female
DOB: 04-03-86 Bro/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Marijuana O/5lbs - U/50lbs
