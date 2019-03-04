WFISD hosts community forums to discuss long-term facility plans

“Those forums are an opportunity for the community to come out and tell the board what they think about facilities. We feel we have a facility issue here in Wichita Falls and we feel like we should be as transparent as possible and ask for community input. We’ve had a couple of email thought exchanges that have been very well received and we’ve had a lot of feed back but we want to go ahead and open up the mic and let the community tell us what they think,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.