WFISD hosts community forums to discuss long-term facility plans

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD is hosting several open forums this week to give the public an opportunity to provide input on potential improvement plans to the district’s facilities.
“Those forums are an opportunity for the community to come out and tell the board what they think about facilities. We feel we have a facility issue here in Wichita Falls and we feel like we should be as transparent as possible and ask for community input. We’ve had a couple of email thought exchanges that have been very well received and we’ve had a lot of feed back but we want to go ahead and open up the mic and let the community tell us what they think,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.
The four open forums will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates;
Wednesday, March 6, at Hirschi High School (3106 Borton Street)
Thursday, March 7, at Rider High School (4611 Cypress Avenue)
Wednesday, March 13, at Wichita Falls High School (2149 Avenue H)
Thursday, March 14 at Career Education Center (500 E Hatton Road)
