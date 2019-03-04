What you need to know about CBD oil

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
A statement from the Tarrant County District Attorney office on the legality of CBD oil has caused some concern for Wichita Falls retailers.
So much concern, that some have stopped selling the products altogether. One CBD retailer said it only takes a little homework to find the CBD oil that is THC free which is legal in Texas.
“Unless the product markets itself as having zero percent THC or they can provide third-party lab results that verifies that they are THC free you should always assume that product has trace amounts of THC,” said Adrienne Hagler, owner of High Flyer Specialty Store.
CBD oil is not a new product. It has been on shelves locally for years growing in popularity recently but not without controversy.
It is a Cannabidiol, like THC and both come from the Marijuana plant. The difference is CBD does not give you a “high” like THC.
When it comes to Texas legislation there are a lot of grey areas concerning this particular product. Many people think if a CBD product has 0.3 percent THC or less that it is legal but Department of Public Safety Trooper Dan Buesing says that’s not the case.
“Basically, the easy way to think about it, if it has any amount of THC it is illegal in the state of Texas,” said Buesing.
Another common misunderstanding is about the difference between what you can buy in the stores and what is prescribed for people that suffer from epilepsy or seizures.
“The ones that are basically available over the counter are sourced from industrial hemp. So, the 2018 Farm Bill opened up the door for industrial Hemp,” Hagler said.
Doctor’s prescriptions are sourced from the Marijuana plant and do contain THC. Trooper Buesing says there is only one sure way to stay within the law.
“Really check out the label and make sure the product you are buying is the product that you planned to purchase,” said Buesing.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.