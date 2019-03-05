Abundant sunshine Tuesday with light winds

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Another record low is being challenged this morning. The standing record for this date is 16 degrees, set four years ago in 2015. Today’s weather, while not necessarily warm, will be nicer than yesterday with sunny skies and very light winds. Highs will be in the 40s. There’s more good news in this week’s forecast than bad.
Temperatures climb daily through Thursday when highs are forecast to be in the 70s. Temperatures will remain warm into the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on a chance of rain that comes Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances end quickly Saturday morning as winds become strong out of the west, helping to drive temperatures to the 70s
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
