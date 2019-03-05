After worker accused of throwing toddler, Missouri daycare’s state license revoked

ST. LOUIS (KTVI/CNN) - Following an investigation into allegations of child abuse at a Missouri daycare, the daycare’s state license has been revoked and two workers face charges.
Governor Mike Parson announced in a news conference Monday that the state acted to revoke the license of Brighter Daycare & Preschool in Pine Lawn, MO, after surveillance video of alleged child abuse was made public.
The video from Feb. 1 appears to show a daycare worker, identified by police as 27-year-old Wilma Brown, physically drag a 3-year-old child and toss her into a piece of furniture. The girl spent three days in the hospital and received seven stitches for a large gash to the head.
Police arrested Brown after tracking her down hiding in a home Friday. She is charged with felony child abuse.
"One case of abuse is too many,” said Parson at the news conference. "The Department of Health has issued a revocation of their license… They will be closely monitoring the facility throughout the potential appeal process, and state departments will be on hand and ready to assist the families during this transition."
The 3-year-old’s family claims Brown initially said the girl was injured in a fall. However, investigators say the suspect confessed on tape to the crime, saying she had been overwhelmed at the daycare.
Another worker at the daycare, Ariana Silver, was charged Thursday with felony child abuse in a separate incident.
Officials at the daycare say both Brown and Silver have been fired.
Through an attorney, the daycare announced it will appeal the state’s decision to revoke its license. It can remain open during that process and can continue receiving childcare subsidies until March 31.
“We hope and pray that those in our community will not rush to judgment regarding whether the daycare’s license should be revoked…” said the attorney in a statement. “For more than a decade, Brighter Daycare & Preschool has provided exceptional educational and daycare services in a nurturing environment.”
