Attempted Robbery at Knifepoint outside WF Grocery Store

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -Police tell Newschannel Six an attempted robbery at knife-point outside a grocery store in Wichita Falls on 9th Street is under investigation. It happened just after 8 p.m. Monday. Officers say one man was arrested and will be charged with Aggravated Robbery. His name has not been released.
Investigators say after demanding cash and getting away with nothing the man was quickly taken into custody by responding officers.
At the time of this article he was in the process of being booked into the Wichita County Jail. Stay with 6 as more details are released on this developing story.
