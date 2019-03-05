Business owners optimistic Maplewood extension project will be beneficial

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Multiple local business owners along McNiel - a cross street to Maplewood - feel the Maplewood extension project would help with traffic both into and around their stores.
Johnny McClane has operated out of his home comfort store The Ember Shop on McNeil for 13 years. He says the congested traffic is only something he has seen in the last few.
“It seems like we only really see the most traffic congestion between 5pm and 5:30pm every day,” he said, “Traffic really backs up to the north.” The Maplewood extension project may be able to help ease some of that traffic.
It would connect Maplewood from Lawrence (on the south side of Walmart) to McNeil, providing a thruway.
It is safe to say that many Wichita Falls residents would also agree that extending Maplewood would be beneficial. The bond proposition passed on last years' May ballot created over $17 million in street improvements. A portion of that goes into extending Maplewood.
McClane feels that improving traffic between areas of the city with frequent shoppers will ultimately help welcome even more. “If people think that it’s going to be congested they’ll try to avoid the area. So I think that if they think the traffic’s going to flow easier, then they’ll be more likely to be on McNeil,” he said.
