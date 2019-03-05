City moves forward with Maplewood extension project

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - City council members voted to move forward with the extension of Maplewood Avenue from Lawrence Road to McNeil Avenue.
Tuesday morning, officials agreed to let OPG Maplewood Partners II, LLC to add an extra 12 feet of width to the street.
This action would save taxpayers around a million dollars, compared to if the city were to complete the entire connection and widening project alone.
In May, voters approved more than $17 million in street projects and the Maplewood extension was part of that plan.
