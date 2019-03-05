Dogs abandoned in bathroom at MI Petco looking for forever home

ALLEN PARK, MI (WXYZ/CNN) - Two older dogs are in emergency foster care after they were allegedly left by their owners inside a Petco bathroom.
Lauren Bosen and others working for P.O.E.T. Animal Rescue stepped in to care for two dogs, now named Marigold and Daffodil, after seeing a Facebook post that claimed the pair had been abandoned Saturday night.
Shoppers at Petco in Allen Park, MI, say a couple brought the dogs, with leashes tied around their necks, into the store, and an employee approached them, saying the dogs needed to have collars.
“And then, the next thing they knew, the dogs were left in the bathroom alone, crying,” Bosen said.
Marigold, believed to be between 10 and 12 years, and Daffodil, believed to be 7 or 8, are now in emergency foster care. The animal rescue says on Facebook the dogs are scared and confused but safe and warm.
Rescue workers say they don’t know anything about the situation or dogs involved other than what was initially posted on Facebook, but they believe Marigold could be Daffodil’s mother and think they’ve both been bred multiple times.
With the story spreading online, workers hope all the attention will help the pair find a forever home.
"They do appear bonded, so we would like them to be kept together,” Bosen said.
The animal rescue is taking donations to help with Marigold and Daffodil’s medical expenses. A veterinarian will evaluate the dogs, and once the legal stay hold is up, they will get the needed care, according to the shelter.
By state law, shelters are required to hold stay dogs up to seven days and try to contact the owner, depending on the situation.
