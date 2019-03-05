Man arrested for attempted robbery outside local grocery store

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Possession of Marijuana following a call to WFPD on Monday night.
Around 8:15 p.m. officers were called to King’s Food in the 1800 block of 9th Street. The victim said as he left the store he was approached by a man that was later identified as Billy Payne, 60.
The victim said Payne asked him for money. The victim told Payne he did not have any to give Payne and continued to walk away.
The victim said Payne followed him to his vehicle and pulled out a knife and began waving it around as he continued to approach the victim. The victim got into his car, locked the doors, and called police.
Officers found Payne in the parking lot and he had a knife. He was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. Payne was also found with a usable amount of marijuana while being searched.
At the time this story was published, Payne remained behind bars and a bond had not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.