MSU student arrested after allegedly openly carrying handgun on campus

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Midwestern State University student that has a license to carry was arrested after openly carrying the handgun on campus Monday.
According to a post to the MSU Texas Twitter, campus police responded to a report of an individual openly carrying a firearm in a campus building.
Officers responded quickly and arrested the man that was identified as a student. It is illegal to openly carry on a college campus per S.B. 11. Concealed carry is allowed but prohibited in certain areas of the campus.
University officials said the situation was not assessed as a threat to the campus and had one existed the proper alerts would have been made on how to respond. For more information on campus carry at MSU Texas, click here.
