Pair found in stolen vehicle arrested for theft

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A man and woman have been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000.
On Friday, March 1, officers stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Denver City, Texas. The driver was identified as Samel Sepeda, 21, of Wichita Falls.
Sepeda had the keys to the vehicle on his belt loop. The 2018 Buick Encore has a push start which does not require a key to be entered into the ignition.
The passenger was identified as Brittany Grado, 19, of Roswell, New Mexico. When officers looked up information regarding the stolen vehicle it showed Grado as the original suspect in the vehicle theft.
It is alleged that Grado stole the vehicle from her boyfriend’s house in Denver City. The vehicle was later found in Hobbs, New Mexico, which is where Sepeda is from, according to WFPD, before it was reported stolen and police lost sight of it.
Both were arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. At the time this story was published both remained behind bars.
