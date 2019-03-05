Victims identified in Tuesday morning deadly crash in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, TX (TNN) - Department of Public Safety officials have released the names of three people killed in a wreck on Tuesday morning on the Clay and Montague County line.
The victims have been identified as Karen Scott, 49, of Bowie, Clifford Brooks, 69, of Stafford, and Jose Garza, 44, of Houston. We’re told around 10:30 a.m. two SUV’s hit head-on at Highway 59 and Frog Hollar Road.
There were five people involved in the wreck. Three died, one was flown to Fort Worth, and the other was taken to Bowie, both with serious injuries.
The status of the two injured is unknown at this time. DPS is investigating the collision. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.