WF city council gets update on bicycle friendly community

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - An update on making Wichita Falls a bicycle friendly community was presented Tuesday morning to city council members.
“There are 11 communities in the state of Texas that have bicycle-friendly designations,” said John Burrus, Director of Aviation, Traffic & Transportation. “39 businesses and 6 universities.”
Soon, Wichita Falls will be on that list. During Tuesday’s city council meeting Burrus told council members how they can help the program get there.
He started off with the suggestion of a proclamation for bike month which is in May. Council members were also encouraged to promote any bicycle related activities.
The main thing, however, is to ensure all cyclist can ride safely on the roads. During the meeting, it was also discussed how support from businesses will also help the program.
“We have a lot of buildings in town that employ hundreds of people,” said Kathryn Hager, the co-chair for the Bike-Friendly Action Team. “If we could just put some bike racks out there that would make the businesses more bicycle friendly and I think that would be a huge bonus for the people who are riding their bicycles right now.”
Some businesses in Wichita Falls are already taking action.
“We also love our community and the biking community,” said Tailor Cook, the marketing manager for Hobo Coffee and Ice Company.
Right now, 14 colorful bikes can be seen on Loop 11 just outside the soon to be Hobo Coffee and Ice Company. Cook said their goal is to have 100 bikes outside their business.
“Because we want to support the Hotter’N Hell 100 race and we know it’s a huge part of the community because it brings a whole lot of people from all around the world,” said Cook.
The goal is to have the program where it needs to be by this summer, so they can submit their application to the League of American Bicyclist. The Bicycle Friendly Action Team will be hosting its first community event on Saturday at Lake Wichita from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
