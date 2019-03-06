Affidavit: MSU student also had large knife when arrested carrying handgun

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The student accused of openly carrying a handgun this week at Midwestern State University has been identified and police say he was also illegally carrying a large knife.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Tyler George, 22, was detained on Monday for openly carrying a handgun on campus. George was licensed to carry however it is illegal to open carry on a college campus.
Concealed carry is allowed but prohibited in certain areas of the campus. The university published a statement on social media Tuesday afternoon about the incident saying it was not assessed as a threat to the campus.
During an inventory search of George’s backpack a large knife was found. An MSU officer measured the blade that was seven inches long. It is not illegal to carry knives in Texas but there are “location restricted” knives that are prohibited on college campuses among other locations.
George was in the Clark Student Center at the time he was approached by campus police. George was booked into the Wichita County Jail and charged with Places Weapon Prohibited on Monday. He has since bonded out.
