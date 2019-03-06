Base Camp Lindsey overnight camp out fundraiser is this Friday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Base Camp Lindsey along with North Texas Veteran’s Relief Fund invites the community to experience homelessness and help raise funds to build Base Camp Lindsey for homeless Veterans.
"My father would have been one of those homeless veterans. There are times when he would check out and go to the lake cause he could not deal with people anymore.
Chris De La Garza said to hear about homelessness is one thing but to actually experience it is another and that is the whole reason for this overnight camp out.
“I got a close up look at what it is like. Our veterans need us. They’re struggling. They went out an fought for us and they’re coming back and fighting their battles alone," said Garza.
Base Camp Lindsey was started in 2016 named after a sergeant from the Buffalo Soldiers. The group wants to build 40 to 50 tiny houses on the land they will host the camp out on.
Along with those tiny homes they would like to build a village that will provide for those that will live there.
“So the veterans don’t have to go around town to visit all of these services and things they need. We want to bring [those] to them,” said Steve Halloway, Chair of the North Texas Veterans Relief Fund.
Halloway said there are 70 to 100 homeless veterans sleeping on the streets each night, right now in North Texas. He says no one should have to experience homelessness but especially not our county’s veterans.
“It’s a unique way of life. There are a lot of things you have to give up. There is a lot to sacrifice you have to be prepared to make and if a call comes in you have to put your life on the line and our veterans have done that.”
Hirschi High School ROTC will raise the flag at 6 p.m. this Friday night to kick off the night. There will be prizes, contest, and story-telling. It is open to anyone that would like to participate. You can RSVP here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.