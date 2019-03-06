DPS releases new information on crash that killed three people

CLAY COUNTY, TX (TNN) - Department of Public Safety officials have released new information into a crash that killed three people Tuesday near the Clay and Montague County line.
According to a release from Trooper Dan Buesing, a 2016 Jeep SUV was heading north on Highway 59 when it left its lane, crashing head-on into a 2018 Ford Expedition.
The driver of the Jeep has been identified as Kary Scott, 49, of Bowie. Scott was the only person in her SUV and was killed in the crash.
Buesing said the Ford Expedition had four people in it at the time of the crash. Two passengers, Clifford Brooks, 69 of Stafford and Jose Garza, 44 of Houston were both killed.
One other passenger was flown to Fort Worth, and the other was taken to Bowie, both with serious injuries. Officials have not provided an update on their conditions.
DPS is investigating the collision. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this story.
