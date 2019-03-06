Interactive game urges spring breakers to plan a sober ride home

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - With spring break just around the corner, TxDOT is using an interactive game to warn about the dangers of drinking and driving.
“We’ve been talking to these kids about it since they were in elementary school not to drink and drive but now it’s real for them because they are starting to drink even if they are not 21 yet,” said Adele Lewis, the public information officer for TxDOT.
TxDOT officials said 444 crashes involving young adults who were driving under the influence of alcohol were reported in 2018 during spring break in Texas. These crashes led to 11 deaths and 37 serious injuries.
"Approximately 3,500 to 3,600 people die in Texas every year because of drunk driving," said Lewis. "That's shameful."
With spring break just a week away, TxDOT officials were at Midwestern State University with a virtual reality experience urging drivers to plan ahead for a sober ride.
“We were asked questions and it was actually really fun. I lost, so I got put in jail,” said student Danlee Duncan. “The experience was pretty good. We learned some great information and it just helped you realize that drinking and driving is a problem.”
Some students we talked to said this game brought awareness to how deadly drinking and driving can be.
“As soon as you take a drink and get in your car you’re already ending your life right there,” said student Gabriele Poenitzsch.
“And you’re not just ending your life you could also end somebody else’s life,” said student Calista Calhoun.
The interactive game is scheduled for ten cities in Texas in March in hopes to save lives and reduce the number of crashes.
