Man Rushed to hospital after being hit by SUV
March 5, 2019 at 10:55 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 7:54 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -

Investigation into accident underway

A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after Wichita Falls police say he was hit by an SUV while walking along Jacksboro Highway.

Officers told Newschannel 6 he didn't wait wait for the light and crossed when he shouldn't have.

They add the vehicle coming off the access road from Central Freeway had a green light and ended up hitting the man as he walked across the intersection.

He was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests were made.

