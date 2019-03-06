Man Rushed to hospital after being hit by SUV

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after Wichita Falls police say he was hit by an SUV while walking along Jacksboro Highway.
Officers told Newschannel 6 he didn't wait wait for the light and crossed when he shouldn't have.
They add the vehicle coming off the access road from Central Freeway had a green light and ended up hitting the man as he walked across the intersection.
He was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.
No arrests were made.
