Oncor celebrates 100 Super Safe Kids shows

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Oncor is celebrating an important milestone this week at Southern Hills Elementary School in Wichita Falls. The utility’s child safety education roadshow is marking its 100th appearance.
Oncor Super Safe Kids was launched in March of 2018 with the goal of teaching kids across Texas to understand the dangers of electricity. The 30 minute presentation features professional actors, giveaways, music and cartoons displayed on a massive video wall.
Oncor says they surpassed their 2018 goal, reaching 75 schools and nearly 40,000 students from Dallas to Midland.
Click here to visit the Oncor Super Safe Kids website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.