SAFB Main Gate to close this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Officials with Sheppard Air Force Base (SAFB) say the main entry point to the base will be shut down, beginning this weekend, in preparation for a multi-million dollar improvement project.
The project is a joint venture to enhance base security and safety through various repairs and improvements.
The gate will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. Construction will begin the following day and is expected to last through the end of the year.
During construction:
• All in- and out-bound traffic through the Main Gate will stop.
• The Missile Road Gate and Visitor Control Center will be open 24/7 throughout the duration of the project. All visitors' passes will be issued at the VCC.
• The Hospital Gate will open for inbound traffic from 6-8 a.m. and for outbound from 3-5 p.m. The 82nd Security Forces Squadron has coordinated with the city of Wichita Falls to adjust the traffic light timing outside the gate to maximize traffic flow during these time periods.
• The Pedestrian Access Point to and from the bus transfer plaza at the main gate will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning and will close from 1-5 a.m. daily.
The nearly $9 million project is funded in part by the federal government’s Minor Military Construction Funding, the Texas Defense Economic Assistance Adjustment Grant and $1.5 million from the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corp approved by the Wichita Falls City Council.
