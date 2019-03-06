Vernon firefighters battle two major back-to-back fires

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Vernon firefighters had a busy day as they battled two major back-to-back fires.
Around 10 a.m., the Vernon Fire Department got a call about a fire that broke out at Hillcrest Country Club. Almost all of that structure was damaged except for the restrooms near the front of the building.
Vernon fire Cheif J.J. Oznick said the fire started in the kitchen.
Vernon firefighters spent hours fighting the fire at the country club and as they went through debris, the other half of the department had to leave to respond to a fire at a mobile home that broke out on Northside Drive.
Captain James Cook said crews entered the home and just five minutes later they were essentially surrounded by flames on all sides.
“The fire will grow in one portion of the house. It’ll get into the space above us and get into the floor below us and that’s what happened today. It just wrapped around us more than anything. So we just came back out,” he said.
Once crews realized there was nothing they could do to salvage the home, they said it was best to, let the flames die down, extinguish hot spots, and make sure the fire did not spread to anything else.
Capt. Cook said the hard work they did today is why they became fire fighters, “It’s been real busy –these happen sometimes. My guys have been really good about not complaining about any of it at all. That’s what we’re here for.”
Chief Oznick said of the major fires that the department had to fight today: “We had to split our crews, and for a small department that’s very taxing. That’s why we train with some of the best firefighters. I can’t put into words how proud I am of our men and women today."
