Warmer Wednesday despite clouds, gusty winds

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - After highs in the 40s yesterday, today will be windier, cloudier and warmer. Winds will be gusty out of the south and highs will be in the mid 50s. Tomorrow offers our warmest weather in about three weeks with gusty south winds and highs in the low 70s. A west coast disturbance pushes our way late this week increasing clouds Friday, when highs will be in the 60s.