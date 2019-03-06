Warmer Wednesday despite clouds, gusty winds

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - After highs in the 40s yesterday, today will be windier, cloudier and warmer. Winds will be gusty out of the south and highs will be in the mid 50s. Tomorrow offers our warmest weather in about three weeks with gusty south winds and highs in the low 70s. A west coast disturbance pushes our way late this week increasing clouds Friday, when highs will be in the 60s.
Thunderstorms become part of the forecast late Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances end before noon Saturday when winds become strong out of the west. Saturday afternoon will be warm with highs in the 70s. Cooler air moves in Sunday into Monday when highs will be in the 50s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.