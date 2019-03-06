2019 WFISD Teacher of the Year Nominees

March 5, 2019 at 8:50 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 8:50 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -

Congratulations to the following teachers who have been selected by their peers as their campus’ Teacher of the Year. The campus Teachers of the Year will represent their school at the annual Teacher of the Year banquet.

The WFISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year will then be chosen and announced at the banquet. The winning teachers will advance to the Regional competition and serve as representatives for WFISD.

Nominees are:

Stephanie Hollingsworth – Farris Head Start

Lisa Crumpler – Booker T. Washington Elementary

Deanne Holcomb – Brook Village Early Childhood Center

Lauren Bristow – Burgess Elementary

Britney Prickett – Crockett Elementary

Marita Robbins – Cunningham Elementary

Laura Wetzel – Fain Elementary

Becca Groves – Fowler Elementary

Tiffany Lindsey – Franklin Elementary

LeKeysha Brown – Haynes Elementary

Cindy Peterson – Jefferson Elementary

Elena Martinez – Lamar Elementary

Tara Skipper – Milam Elementary

Anna Bryant – Scotland Park Elementary

Cara Gaylor – Sheppard Elementary

Cheri West – Southern Hills Elementary

K’Lea McDonald – West Foundation Elementary

Jessica Rivers – Zundy Elementary

Penny Wilson – Barwise Middle School

Leslie Callahan – Kirby Middle School

Ashley Penney – McNiel Middle School

Chanea Bond – Hirschi High School

Falesha Wood – Rider High School

Debbie Pepper – Wichita Falls High School

Amber West – Career Education Center

Christine McAden – Denver AEP

