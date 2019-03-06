2019 WFISD Teacher of the Year Nominees

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
Congratulations to the following teachers who have been selected by their peers as their campus’ Teacher of the Year. The campus Teachers of the Year will represent their school at the annual Teacher of the Year banquet.
The WFISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year will then be chosen and announced at the banquet. The winning teachers will advance to the Regional competition and serve as representatives for WFISD.
Nominees are:
Stephanie Hollingsworth – Farris Head Start
Lisa Crumpler – Booker T. Washington Elementary
Deanne Holcomb – Brook Village Early Childhood Center
Lauren Bristow – Burgess Elementary
Britney Prickett – Crockett Elementary
Marita Robbins – Cunningham Elementary
Laura Wetzel – Fain Elementary
Becca Groves – Fowler Elementary
Tiffany Lindsey – Franklin Elementary
LeKeysha Brown – Haynes Elementary
Cindy Peterson – Jefferson Elementary
Elena Martinez – Lamar Elementary
Tara Skipper – Milam Elementary
Anna Bryant – Scotland Park Elementary
Cara Gaylor – Sheppard Elementary
Cheri West – Southern Hills Elementary
K’Lea McDonald – West Foundation Elementary
Jessica Rivers – Zundy Elementary
Penny Wilson – Barwise Middle School
Leslie Callahan – Kirby Middle School
Ashley Penney – McNiel Middle School
Chanea Bond – Hirschi High School
Falesha Wood – Rider High School
Debbie Pepper – Wichita Falls High School
Amber West – Career Education Center
Christine McAden – Denver AEP
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.