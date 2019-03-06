Wichita Falls Career Education Center is getting a new training program in water operation

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -The City of Wichita Falls has been working with WFISD on a new training program that will give students an opportunity to become licensed water operations in the state of Texas.
The Career Education Center is continuing its efforts to get the student the skills they need to take before leaving High school. A new water treatment training program will soon be another program available to them.
The new training program has been something that Daniel Nix, Utility Operation Manager for Public Works has wanted to do. Often new employees in the field have to learn everything on the job. Having the CEC involved, he knows they can change that.
“We are wanting to move that into the High School and offer the students a career coming out of High School and with a license and of course their Diploma it will make them more marketable not only in this region but across the state of Texas,” Nix said.
Nix, believes that students trained through the program will have a smooth transition in the workforce.
“They will hit the ground running, they will do a much better job, get that knowledge faster and move up in certification, which means more money for them,” Nix said.
Teacher Amber West is excited the City is stepping in and covering costs. She says all students will pay for it the test to get their license. She also said that students will really benefit from getting hands-on experience. West said it won't just be textbook learning, it’s real lab work maintaining and checking meters, acid level, and fluoride.
“Not just making sure water is flowing there is all sort of things maintenance there pluming scientist part of it the agricultural part of it,” said West.
She credits one man for the program coming into fruition.
“We will be able to get a lot of students certified and it all because Daniel had a vision,” said West.
The staff and the city are really excited and it falls in line with the strategic plan. Train the students, get them jobs, and keep them in town.
