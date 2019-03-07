Children, 1 and 7, test positive for drugs, mother arrested

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with two counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child after her two children tested positive for drugs, according to police.
In September 2018, an investigation with Child Protective Services informed the WFPD that Kori Wherry, 24, tested positive on a hair follicle test for cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamines.
Wherry was the primary caregiver for her two children, a one-year-old and seven-year-old, according to court documents. Both children were tested for drugs and both were positive for cocaine.
The seven-year-old also tested positive for marijuana and the one-year-old tested positive for methamphetamines. A warrant for Wherry’s arrest was issued in October 2018.
She was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday, March 4, 2019. Wherry has since bonded out.
