DPS: Semi, SUV crash into house near Holliday

NEAR HOLLIDAY, TX (TNN) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating after a semi and an SUV reportedly crashed into a home along US-277 near Holliday. At least one other car appears to have been involved, according to our crew on the scene.
First responders were called to the scene near Seymour Highway/US-277 and Crown Lane at just past 7:00 p.m.
DPS Trooper Dan Buesing told NewsChannel 6 that crews are still trying to find out what led to the crash.
Buesing says the SUV and 18-wheeler collided on the highway, then somehow ended up in the home.
“It’s a pretty crazy moment right now, trying to get everything straightened out,” Buesing said. “We’re still in the beginning stages of figuring out who all is injured and who is not, and making sure everyone is accounted for.”
Traffic in the area has been reduced to a single lane, causing delays.
Our NewsChannel 6 team is on the scene. Stay with six for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.