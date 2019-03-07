Gas prices up three cents this week in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls and across the Lone Star State are up this week, according to AAA Texas. In Wichita Falls, drivers can expect to see a three cent increase from last week.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.17. We’ve found several locations with prices as low at $2.08 across the city. Wichita Falls is among the cities in Texas paying the least.
Prices increased steadily during February as several refineries underwent planned and unplanned maintenance along with increased crude oil prices.
While gas prices continue to rise we are still paying 14 cents less than we were this time last year. For a closer look at the cheapest gas prices near you, click here.
