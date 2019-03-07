“Lemon University” set for Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Hundreds of kids are getting ready to stir up success next month and become bosses for a day.
In preparation for Lemonade Day, there will be an information session at MSU Sikes Lake Center Thursday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Lemonade Day is dedicated to young entrepreneurs who dream of starting and operating their own business some day.
Parents and kids can get an overview of the program, as well as tips and strategies to create their own successful lemonade stands.
Lemonade Day will be Saturday, April, 27.
For more on how to register, click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.