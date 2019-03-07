Lifetime sex offender arrested on child pornography, tampering with evidence charges

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A man that has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life has been charged with five counts of Promotion of Child Pornography and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.
According to court documents, a report was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to a person uploading three images of child pornography, on August 30, 2018.
WFPD investigators received this report on October 1, 2018. Information given to investigators by the service provider gave a geo-location in Wichita Falls. A subpoena was served to the service provider for the identifying information and address of the geo-location.
It came back to Jacky Morris, 49, who lives in the 1600 block of Dodge Street. A check of his criminal record showed Morris is a registered sex offender for life for Possession of Child Pornography and Invasive Video Recording in Bath/Dress Room.
On February 22, 2019, Morris was interviewed by investigators and admitted to using an email account to send images of child pornography to another person. Court records show Morris is accused of sending five images of child pornography.
While conducting the interview, Morris said he had a laptop computer in a truck he drove for an employer that had evidence on it for this case, according to police. He was warned to not go to where the laptop was and do anything to try and damage it.
But it is alleged, on the same day, Morris retrieved the laptop and two cell phones and threw them out his window while driving in an effort to destroy them. The laptop and cell phones were recovered.
Morris admitted he got scared and meant to get rid of the laptop and two cell phones, according to police. Morris was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 where he remains on a $435,000 combined bond.
