LSC Basketball: two men, two women Mustangs earn All-conference honors

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
Lone Star Conference Men All-Conference
3rd team- JaJuan Starks, MSU Texas
Honorable Mention- Josh Wallace, MSU Texas
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Player of the Year: Ryan Quaid, West Texas A&M
Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Hawley, Tarleton State
Freshman of the Year: Qua Grant, West Texas A&M
Newcomer of the Year: Jacob Ledoux, UT Permian Basin
Coach of the Year: Tom Brown, West Texas A&M
Lone Star Conference Women All-Conference
Honorable Mention- Liz Cathcart, MSU Texas
Honorable Mention- Hannah Reynolds, MSU Texas
All-Defensive Team- Hannah Reynolds, MSU Texas
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Player of the Year: Lexy Hightower, West Texas A&M
Defensive Player of the Year: Marquita Daniels, Angelo State
Freshman of the Year: Maighan Hedge, Cameron
Newcomer of the Year: Treyanna Clay, Eastern New Mexico
Coach of the Year: Kristen Mattio, West Texas A&M
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.