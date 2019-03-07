LSC Basketball: two men, two women Mustangs earn All-conference honors

Mustangs Hannah Reynolds named honorable mention Lone Star Conference player.
By Brian Shrull | March 6, 2019 at 8:38 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 8:38 PM

Lone Star Conference Men All-Conference

3rd team- JaJuan Starks, MSU Texas

Honorable Mention- Josh Wallace, MSU Texas

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Player of the Year: Ryan Quaid, West Texas A&M

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Hawley, Tarleton State

Freshman of the Year: Qua Grant, West Texas A&M

Newcomer of the Year: Jacob Ledoux, UT Permian Basin

Coach of the Year: Tom Brown, West Texas A&M

Lone Star Conference Women All-Conference

Honorable Mention- Liz Cathcart, MSU Texas

Honorable Mention- Hannah Reynolds, MSU Texas

All-Defensive Team- Hannah Reynolds, MSU Texas

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Player of the Year: Lexy Hightower, West Texas A&M

Defensive Player of the Year: Marquita Daniels, Angelo State

Freshman of the Year: Maighan Hedge, Cameron

Newcomer of the Year: Treyanna Clay, Eastern New Mexico

Coach of the Year: Kristen Mattio, West Texas A&M

